Military Hospital Receives HIV Tester

Dignitaries in a group photograph at COBAS 5800 Viral Load Machine donation

The Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) and Chairman of 37 Military Hospital Advisory Board, Rear Admiral Godwin Livinus Bessing, has received a newly installed COBAS 5800 Viral Load Machine on behalf of the Ghana Armed Forces HIV/AIDS Control Programme (GAFACP).

The machine was procured from Roche Pharmaceuticals Ghana Limited through a partnership between the United States Department of Defense HIV/AIDS Prevention Program (DHAPP) and the Health Crescendos Foundation (HCF), a local non-governmental organisation.

The equipment was officially handed over during a ceremony at the 37 Military Hospital on Wednesday, June 24, 2026.

The COBAS 5800 is a compact, fully automated molecular diagnostics system that brings polymerase chain reaction (PCR)-based testing to medium- and small-sized laboratories, enhancing their capacity for accurate and timely disease diagnosis.

Speaking at the ceremony, Rear Admiral Bessing said the acquisition of the machine would significantly strengthen HIV prevention, treatment, care and monitoring services within the Ghana Armed Forces. He described the installation as a testament to the military’s commitment to improving healthcare delivery and achieving better outcomes for people living with HIV.

He added that beyond its role in public health and disease surveillance, the machine would also support the work of the Military Police by facilitating DNA extraction and amplification, sample analysis, evidence verification and forensic investigations, thereby enhancing the administration of justice within the Armed Forces and beyond.

Rear Admiral Bessing expressed appreciation to all partners and stakeholders, including the United States Department of Defense HIV/AIDS Prevention Program, Health Crescendos Foundation, the National AIDS Control Programme, Roche Pharmaceuticals Ghana Limited and individuals whose support made the procurement and installation of the machine possible.

The representative of the Health Crescendos Foundation, Major Regina Akai-Nettey (Rtd), said she was delighted to witness the successful installation of the COBAS 5800 Viral Load Machine at the hospital.

She encouraged the hospital to maximise the machine’s capabilities to improve patient care, particularly for people living with HIV.

Programme Manager of the National AIDS Control Programme, Dr. Emmanuel Teviu, described the machine as a national asset that would enhance HIV monitoring and management across the country.

He also called for continued collaboration between the National AIDS Control Programme and the 37 Military Hospital in the fight against HIV/AIDS, and pledged the programme’s logistical support to ensure the efficient operation of the equipment.

Representing DHAPP, Lieutenant Colonel Paul Corbitt, Chief of the United States Military Group in Ghana, said the United States Government had enjoyed a longstanding and productive partnership with the Ghana Armed Forces.

He added that DHAPP was pleased to collaborate with the Ghana Armed Forces in acquiring the viral load machine, describing the partnership as another step towards strengthening healthcare delivery and HIV/AIDS management in Ghana.

Caption: Dignitaries in a group photograph at COBAS 5800 Viral Load Machine donation