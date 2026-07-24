Garnacho Joins Villa On Loan From Chelsea

Alejandro Garnacho

Aston Villa have announced the loan signing of Chelsea winger Alejandro Garnacho until the end of the 2026-27 season.

The 22-year-old’s transfer will “become permanent next summer should certain criteria be met”, said the Blues, with the Argentine already agreeing a four-year contract at Villa Park.

The terms of the obligation to buy clause have not been disclosed by either club, but it is expected to be triggered if conditions, such as the number of appearances Garnacho makes next season, are met.

Chelsea believe the terms are easily reachable and they will achieve their original £43m valuation.

Garnacho’s departure from Stamford Bridge follows Chelsea’s signing of Morgan Rogers for a record £117m fee from Villa on Tuesday.

Villa head coach Unai Emery said he was “delighted” with Garnacho’s arrival.

“He is so talented, young and he showed us his wish to help our project. We are really happy,” he added.

The winger becomes Villa’s fourth signing, after the arrivals of Johan Manzambi, Joao Gomes and Modou Keba Cisse.

Villa’s player sales this summer, meanwhile, total nearly £200m, with Rogers, Youri Tielemans, Donyell Malen, Enzo Barrenechea and Lewis Dobbin all leaving.

The Blues have been keen to offload Garnacho despite signing him only last September in a £40m deal from Manchester United, who would be due 10% of any eventual transfer fee.

His impact at Stamford Bridge has been limited to one Premier League goal, and the arrivals of Rogers and Sporting winger Geovany Quenda have increased the need to reduce the size of the squad.