Kadir Named Media Officer For 2026 WAFU Zone Championship

Tophic Abdul Kadir

Senior Manager in Charge of Communications, Tophic Abdul Kadir, has been appointed as Media Officer for the 2026 WAFU Zone B U20 Championship, which will take place in Ivory Coast from July 26 to August 10.

The appointment marks the fourth time the West African Football Union (WAFU) Zone B has entrusted Abdul Kadir with media responsibilities at one of its flagship tournaments, highlighting the confidence the regional football body has in his experience and professionalism.

He previously served as Media Officer during the 2024 WAFU Zone B U17 Girls Championship in Ghana, the 2025 WAFU Zone B U20 Boys Championship, also hosted by Ghana, and the WAFU Zone B U20 Girls Championship in Benin.

As Media Officer, Abdul Kadir will oversee all media operations before, during and after the tournament. His responsibilities include coordinating media accreditation, organising press conferences, facilitating media coverage, supervising content production and ensuring smooth communication between tournament organizers, participating teams and media outlets.

The championship is expected to draw widespread interest across West Africa as it will determine the teams that qualify for the 2027 Africa U20 Cup of Nations, which Ghana is scheduled to host.

Abdul Kadir’s latest appointment reflects Ghana’s growing reputation in football administration and communications across the region. Beyond producing talented players, coaches and referees, the country continues to gain recognition for the expertise of its football administrators.

With his extensive experience managing media operations at previous WAFU tournaments, Abdul Kadir is expected to play a key role in enhancing the championship’s visibility and ensuring effective communication throughout the competition.

By Wletsu Ransford