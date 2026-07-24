Newcastle Agree £34m Deal For Monaco Midfielder Aladji Bamba

Aladji Bamba

Newcastle United have reached an agreement to sign Monaco midfielder Aladji Bamba in a deal worth up to £34 million, with the highly-rated youngster expected to complete his move after undergoing a medical on Thursday.

The 20-year-old French midfielder, who made his senior debut for Monaco in August 2025, is set to sign a long-term contract at St James’ Park as the Magpies continue their squad rebuild.

Bamba becomes Newcastle’s latest midfield addition following the departure of Sandro Tonali to Tottenham last month. The Premier League side had also been pursuing Freiburg’s Johan Manzambi, but the Swiss youngster opted to join Aston Villa instead. Earlier this summer, Newcastle secured the signing of 18-year-old Sean Steur from Ajax.

The move reflects Newcastle’s growing emphasis on recruiting emerging talent with long-term potential. Bamba impressed during his breakthrough campaign in Ligue 1, finishing among the league’s top performers in key defensive metrics, including duels won, tackles, successful take-ons and aerial duels among midfielders who played at least 500 minutes.

Despite making only 12 competitive starts for Monaco, Newcastle believe the Frenchman has the qualities to develop into a key player in the Premier League.

Negotiations for the transfer were conducted quietly, with news of the agreement only emerging as Bamba travelled to Tyneside.

His arrival is expected to be Newcastle’s fourth signing of the summer as the club continues to strengthen under its new recruitment strategy, focusing on promising young players capable of developing into future stars.