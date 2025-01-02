GES Announces Reopening Dates For Schools

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has issued a press release reminding students, staff, parents, and the general public of the reopening dates for schools in the 2024/25 academic year.

According to the release, dated January 2, 2025, Senior High School (SHS) students are expected to report back to school on January 3, 2025, while primary and Junior High schools will reopen on January 8, 2025.

This announcement comes after the GES reverted to the pre-COVID-19 academic calendar, which was reset for September to July.

The new calendar allows for better planning and provides enough contact hours with students.

The GES had operated a transitional calendar from 2021 to 2022, with the school year starting from January to December, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The GES has also announced that it is engaging with the Ministry to resolve concerns raised by the leadership of the Conference of Heads of Assisted Secondary Schools (CHASS).

The service has requested that all stakeholders take note of the reopening dates and make necessary arrangements accordingly.

In recent years, the GES has made efforts to improve the education sector, including the introduction of the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy.

The policy, which was introduced in 2017, aims to provide free education to all SHS students in public schools.

-BY Daniel Bampoe