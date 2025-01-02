Drone Ban Imposed On Mahama’s Inauguration Day

Albert kan Daapaah

The Ministry of National Security has announced a directive prohibiting the operation of drones at the presidential inaugural ceremony on January 7, 2025.

This move is aimed at ensuring the safety and security of visiting guests, dignitaries, and the public at the Black Star Square and its surrounding areas.

This is not the first time drone operations have been restricted in Ghana. In recent years, the government has implemented various measures to regulate the use of drones, particularly in sensitive areas.

The directive issued by the Ministry of National Security is a continuation of these efforts to maintain national security and public safety.

According to the press release, the restriction applies to all types of drones, including recreational and commercial ones.

The Ministry of National Security has entreated all drone operators to cooperate with this directive and respect the security measures put in place.

The decision to ban drone operations on presidential inauguration day is likely a response to the growing concern about the potential use of drones for malicious purposes.

In recent years, there have been several incidents around the world where drones have been used to disrupt public events or compromise national security.

In Ghana, the use of drones has become increasingly popular, with many individuals and organizations using them for various purposes, including aerial photography and surveillance.

However, the government’s decision to restrict drone operations on presidential inauguration day highlights the need for responsible drone usage and the importance of prioritizing national security and public safety.

BY Daniel Bampoe