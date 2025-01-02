Mike Oquaye Chairs Committee To Probe NPP’s 2024 Electoral Defeat

Prof Mike Oquaye

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has taken a significant step towards understanding its defeat in the 2024 elections by establishing an 11-member committee, chaired by former Speaker of Parliament, Prof. Mike Oquaye.

This move is part of the party’s efforts to reassess its strategies and identify areas for improvement.

The committee, which has been given a three-month deadline to submit its report to the National Council, will delve into the party’s internal elections and campaign strategy, seeking answers to what went wrong in the 2024 polls.

According to the party’s General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong, the committee’s terms of reference also include identifying the challenges that led to the electoral defeat and proposing solutions to prevent similar outcomes in the future.

This development comes on the heels of the party’s National Chairman, Stephen Ayesu Ntim, announcing plans to set up an election review committee in January 2025.

The committee’s primary objective is to engage with party stakeholders and the general public to identify the factors and circumstances that led to the party’s defeat.

The NPP’s defeat in the 2024 elections marked a significant turning point for the party, which has been in power since 2017.

The party’s leadership has acknowledged the challenges it faces and has expressed confidence in its ability to reorganize and rise again.

BY Daniel Bampoe