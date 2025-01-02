Finance Minister Presents GHC68bn Mini-Budget At Last

Minister for Finance, Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam, has presented a proposed mini-budget of GH¢68.1 billion to Parliament, outlining the government’s plans to cover essential expenses from January to March 2025.

This move is a constitutional requirement during transition years to prevent fiscal disruptions.

The mini-budget is designed to ensure the smooth functioning of the state until the incoming administration presents its full-year budget for the remainder of 2025.

Key allocations in the proposal include funding for public sector salaries, statutory obligations, critical infrastructure maintenance, and social intervention programs.

This development comes after the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, warned against any further delays in presenting the Expenditure in Advance of Appropriation for January to March 2025.

The Minority had raised concerns, alleging a deliberate delay by the government in laying the document.

The proposed mini-budget has been referred to the Budget and Finance Committees for a detailed review.

The committees will analyze the figures and accompanying policies before reporting back to the House for debate and approval.

The presentation of the mini-budget sets the stage for deliberations and decisions on the proposed expenditure.

In recent years, Ghana has faced challenges in managing its finances, and the presentation of this mini-budget is a critical step towards addressing these challenges.

The proposed allocations will help to maintain essential government services, including the payment of public sector salaries and the maintenance of critical infrastructure.

