Arsonists Attack Savannah Regional Minister’s Maize Farm

A devastating fire, believed to be the work of unidentified arsonists, has ravaged the maize farm of Savannah Regional Minister, Saeed Muhazu Jibril, in the Damongo municipality of the Region.

The blaze, which occurred despite efforts to safeguard the farm with fire belts, has not only destroyed the minister’s harvest but also disrupted the local food supply, leaving the community reeling in shock.

The farm, which was expected to play a crucial role in the area’s food supply, was left in ruins after the fire rapidly consumed the harvest. Farm workers, who had toiled tirelessly to bring in the crop, were overcome with emotion as they watched their labour go up in smoke.

The minister and his farm manager were equally devastated, struggling to come to terms with the extent of the damage.

However, authorities have launched an investigation into the suspected arson attack, but so far, the culprits remain at large.

The police have urged anyone with information about the incident to come forward, as they work to determine the cause of the blaze and bring those responsible to justice.

BY Daniel Bampoe