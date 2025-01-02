High Court Delivers Verdict On NPP’s Mandamus Application Saturday

An Accra High Court is set to deliver its ruling on January 4, 2025, on the mandamus application filed by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) concerning the disputed constituencies of Tema Central, Okaikwei Central, Techiman South, and Ablekuma North.

This decision comes after the court dismissed an objection by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) questioning the court’s jurisdiction to entertain the application.

The NPP’s mandamus application seeks to compel the Electoral Commission (EC) to complete the collation of results in the affected constituencies.

According to Gary Nimako, leading the team of lawyers for the NPP candidates, the EC failed to complete the collation process between December 8, 2024, and January 1, 2025, which is deemed an unreasonable delay.

The dispute centers around the EC’s alleged failure to follow proper procedures in declaring winners in the affected constituencies.

The NPP claims that declarations were made without completing the collation of polling station results, which is a breach of Regulation 43 of C.I. 127.

The Electoral Commission, represented by Justin Amenuvor, has supported the NPP’s application, urging the court to order the EC to complete its duty.

Amenuvor warned that failure to issue such an order could set a dangerous precedent, potentially enabling unlawful interference in future elections.

In contrast, lawyers for the NDC candidates have opposed the application, arguing that a prerequisite for granting a mandamus is a demand that has been refused, which they claim has not been made in this case.

BY Daniel Bampoe