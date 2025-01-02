Mahama Confused Over Appointees Selection, Seeks Divine Guidance

As John Dramani Mahama prepares to take the reins of power for the Second time, he faces a daunting challenge: selecting the best brains to execute his mandate.

With his inauguration slated for January 7, 2025, at the Black Stars Square in Accra, John Mahama has confessed to having a hard time making the crucial decision.

Mahama is noted for having difficulties in decision making.

According to him, the task of choosing his appointees is a weighty responsibility, one that requires divine wisdom.

“No man has yet invented a machine that can see into the minds or hearts of human beings, and yet I have to choose a team to work with me,” he lamented.

Mr Mahama has therefore resorted to seeking God’s wisdom to guide him in selecting the best individuals for every available position.

The President-elect’s predicament is understandable, given the high stakes involved.

John Mahama’s next administration will be tasked with regaining the trust of Ghana’s youth and demonstrating the effectiveness of democracy.

He noted, “We need to be selfless so that we can regain the trust of our young people and show them that democracy indeed works.”

BY Daniel Bampoe