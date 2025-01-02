Cop Shocking Death On Wedding Day- The Inside Story

In a devastating turn of events, a police officer’s wedding day turned into a tragic nightmare when he suddenly collapsed and died, leaving his bride-to-be and family in shock and grief.

Chief Inspector Godwin Benibah, 46, was set to tie the knot with his fiancée, Florence Debrah, 29, on December 26, 2024, in Akyem Anamase, Eastern Region.

However, fate had other plans, and the groom’s sudden demise has left everyone reeling.

According to Florence, the day began like any other wedding day, with her preparing for the ceremony at an Anamase Hotel.

However, the joy and excitement were short-lived, as she soon heard cries and was informed that her husband to be had collapsed.

Despite being rushed to Anamase Clinic, Chief Inspector Benibah was pronounced dead, leaving Florence and her family in a state of shock and despair.

The events leading up to the groom’s death are still unclear, but Florence revealed that Chief Inspector Benibah had left her the previous day to remind wedding guests and visit the Police Headquarters in Accra to collect a special outfit.

He had been in high spirits, and there was no indication that anything was amiss.

Florence remembered her fiancé as a caring and generous partner who had been a pillar of support not only for her but also for her family, including her single mother, Madam Afia Buruwaa, 46.

Madam Buruwaa described the deceased as the family’s breadwinner and pillar of support, highlighting the significant impact his loss will have on their lives.

The police have since transferred Chief Inspector Benibah’s body for further procedures, including an autopsy, which will hopefully shed more light on the circumstances surrounding his death.

As the family and friends of the deceased struggle to come to terms with their loss, they are left to pick up the pieces and wonder what could have been.

The sudden and unexpected death of Chief Inspector Benibah on his wedding day has sent shockwaves throughout the community.

BY Daniel Bampoe