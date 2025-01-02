CETAG Embarks On Indefinite Strike

The Colleges of Education Teachers Association of Ghana (CETAG) has declared an indefinite strike, effective January 2, 2025, in a bold move to pressure the government to address their long-standing grievances.

This drastic step comes after repeated attempts at dialogue and arbitration awards, which have been ignored or delayed by the government.

At the heart of the strike are several key issues, including the government’s failure to comply with a compulsory arbitration award issued by the National Labour Commission (NLC) on May 2, 2023.

This award mandated the migration of teaching staff in colleges of education onto the pay structure of their affiliate universities, a process that remains incomplete after 20 months.

Additionally, CETAG is demanding payment of a one-month basic salary as compensation for all-year-round work performed by staff in 2022, which is yet to be made to 42 colleges of education.

The union is also seeking the issuance of new appointment letters based on staff audits and the affiliate universities’ schemes of service, which were expected to be issued by October 2024 but remain outstanding.

The strike is expected to disrupt academic activities at colleges of education nationwide, significantly affecting teacher training programs.

CETAG’s leadership has stressed that their members will not return to work until all outstanding issues are resolved, citing section 159 of the Labour Act, 2003 (Act 651).

This indefinite strike is a clear indication of the frustration and desperation felt by CETAG members, who have been patiently waiting for the government to address their concerns.

The government’s failure to comply with arbitration awards and signed agreements has led to this drastic measure, which will undoubtedly have far-reaching consequences for the education sector.

BY Daniel Bampoe