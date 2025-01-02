Fuel Crisis Hits Bole

Bole, a bustling town in the Savannah Region, is grappling with a severe fuel shortage, leaving residents frustrated and seeking urgent intervention.

The crisis, which has been brewing for weeks, has reached a boiling point, with over five filling stations in the area shut down due to lack of fuel.

The fuel shortage has disrupted transportation and daily activities, affecting the livelihoods of residents who rely heavily on motorcycles for transportation.

The Amdaway Filling Station, located on the Bole-Wa highway, is currently the only operational station in the area, and it’s struggling to meet the overwhelming demand.

Long queues of over 50 riders and drivers waiting for hours to refuel have become a common sight at the Amdaway Filling Station.

Motorcycles, the primary mode of transport in Bole, have been particularly affected, with many residents forced to purchase petrol in gallons for storage or travel over 18 kilometers to fill their tanks elsewhere.

The fuel crisis in Bole is not an isolated incident.

The town has experienced frequent fuel shortages in recent years, which have been attributed to a combination of factors, including inadequate fuel supply, poor road networks, and the lack of functional filling stations in the area.

In 2022, the Ghanaian government announced plans to construct a new fuel depot in the Northern Region to address the fuel supply challenges in the area.

However, the project has yet to be completed, leaving residents of Bole and surrounding communities to bear the brunt of the fuel shortage.

The manager of Amdaway Filling Station, O. Kasher, revealed that the station has been operating for over 12 hours daily to meet the overwhelming demand.

Despite the strain on staff, he assured residents of their commitment to ensuring fuel availability and providing much-needed relief to the community.

-BY Daniel Bampoe