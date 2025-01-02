Akufo-Addo Bids Farewell To Ghanaiana On Friday

As the curtain draws on his presidency, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is poised to deliver his final State of the Nation Address to Parliament this Friday, January 3, 2025.

This milestone event marks the President’s last report to the nation, as mandated by Article 67 of the 1992 Constitution, before relinquishing power.

President Akufo-Addo’s address will be a culmination of his eight-year tenure, during which he has implemented various policies and programs aimed at transforming Ghana’s economy and improving the lives of its citizens.

The President’s speech is expected to highlight his administration’s achievements, challenges, and lessons learned, as well as offer words of wisdom and caution to his successor.

The event will also signal the beginning of the end of the 8th Parliament, which will be officially dissolved on Monday, January 6, 2025.

The 9th Parliament will convene later that day, marking the start of a new legislative term.

As part of the transition, the Speaker-elect and newly elected Members of Parliament will be sworn in at midnight, ushering in a fresh era of lawmaking.

In preparation for the historic event, Parliament has advised media personnel to secure accreditation in advance to ensure smooth coverage.

-BY Daniel Bampoe