Mahama Shifts Blame Game On NPP Ahead Of Swearing In

President-elect John Dramani Mahama, who promised Ghanaians “Manna” during his campaign to Reset Ghana as he prepares to assume office, has begun to shift the blame for Ghana’s economic woes to the outgoing New Patriotic Party (NPP) government.

In a recent address to supporters at Osiem Saviour Church in the Eastern Region, the President-elect claimed that the NPP has left behind a trail of debt that his administration will have to contend with.

According to John Mahama, the NPP government owes the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) a substantial amount, which has led to a threat to withhold the release of the 2024 WASSCE results.

He said, “I saw someone’s post on social media saying that had it not been for the incumbent NPP government, they wouldn’t have known that WAEC is paid for conducting examinations because it has never been an issue.”

“Now we know that the government owes WAEC, and WAEC has stated plainly that if the government does not settle its debt, the WASSCE results will not be released. Even with the much-trumpeted Free SHS program, a letter issued by CHASS indicated that the government had owed schools money since 2021.

Speaking of electricity, the government owes $2 billion.

Furthermore, John Mahama stated that the government owes a whopping $2 billion in electricity debts.

John Mahama’s comments appear to be a strategic move to manage public expectations and shift the blame for the country’s economic challenges to the outgoing government.

By highlighting the alleged mismanagement of the economy by the NPP, John Mahama is attempting to create a narrative that his administration will have to inherit a difficult situation.

He added: “This is because the NPP government has set a trap for us. But we shall not be caught in that trap; we will escape unscathed. The Almighty God who granted us electoral victory will see us through the difficulties ahead until we achieve success. God will give us the wisdom to lead this country and make it better for the next generation. This is the time we need to pray harder than we did during the campaign for God to grant us the strength and wisdom to implement measures that will make Ghana a better place to live. All I will say is that it is finished; God has already done it.”

However, some critics argue that Mahama’s comments are a classic case of blame-shifting and that his administration should focus on finding solutions to the country’s problems rather than pointing fingers.

Others have pointed out that John Mahama’s administration, during his previous tenure as president, was also criticized for its handling of the economy.

Mahama stated that his administration will need divine guidance to navigate the complex issues facing the country.

While some have welcomed Mahama’s call to prayer, others have criticized it as an attempt to deflect attention from the real issues facing the country.

BY Daniel Bampoe