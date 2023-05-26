GES Interdicts Benkum SHS Headmaster For Bonking 15 Students

The Headmaster of Benkum Senior High School (SHS) in the Akuapem North Municipality of the Eastern Region, Emmanuel Nyarko, has been interdicted by the Ghana Education Service (GES) following allegations of sexual misconduct.

Mr. Nyarko was directed to step aside for investigations following allegations of his sexual involvement with about 15 female students of the school.

Also, some teachers in the school who were reported to have engaged in a similar act cited his sexual misconduct after he attempted to facilitate their transfers to different schools.

The incident took place in 2022 and has been under investigation since then.

The Deputy Spokesperson for the Education Ministry, Yaw Opoku Mensah, who confirmed the incident explained that “The investigation has started and the regional education outfit is in charge and the school has paved the way for investigations to start for the headmaster to give out the space or step aside for the committee to have the atmosphere to carry on with the investigations as per the code of conduct of GES’’.

According to him, “The Ministry is monitoring the development, and we urge the public to stay calm and help with the investigative process. And eventually, a report of the outcome of the investigations will be communicated to the GES headquarters for other actions to be taken,”.

He added that the school has cooperated by creating a conducive environment for the committee to carry out its work following the GES code of conduct.

-BY Daniel Bampoe