GES Interdicts ‘Caning’ Headmaster

The victim

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has interdicted the Headmaster of Jachie Pramso Senior High School (SHS) Francis Donkor for allegedly caning a final year student of the school.

The interdiction, according to GES, is effective beginning September 7, 2021, pending investigations into the alleged incident.

A source indicated that Mr. Donkor had been directed to handover to the Ashanti Regional Director of Education through the Administration and Management of the school.

Mary Amoako, a 19-year-old female final-year student of Jachie Pramso Senior High School (SHS) in the Ashanti Region was captured in a video that has gone viral on social media, nursing her wounds after she was repeatedly beaten with a cane by school authorities.

In the graphic video, shot by the girl’s family, she was seen with visible scars left by strikes of the cane at her back.

The General Arts student did not ask her headmaster for “permission” to lend her school jacket to a male schoolmate, who had been stripped off his unprescribed t-shirt and asked to walk half-naked to the dormitory.

The DGN Online gathered that this immediately got the headmaster infuriated and led to the corporal punishment which has been “outlawed’ by the Ghana Education Service.

Mar, who suffered from the several strikes of cane, remains home nursing her wounds after she was discharged from the hospital.

The student, who confirmed the incident on Onua TV, said it happened last Thursday.

According to a sister of the victim, the family had reported the case to police since the student kept complaining about neck and back pains.

But users of social media have been horrified by the abuse, describing the ‘brutality’ allegedly committed by the headmaster as unacceptable.

One person wrote:”Fio can a headmaster be abusive like this? This is insane”, while another demanded law enforcement to get involved. “Legal action must be taken against this man for thrashing a young student. This is illegal and must stop,” one tweeted.

By Ernest Kofi Adu