GFA Sympathises With Flood Victims, Calls For Unity

Kurt Okraku, GFA President

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has expressed its heartfelt condolences to individuals, families and communities affected by the recent flooding in parts of the country, assuring victims of its support during the difficult period.

In a statement signed by GFA President and second Vice-President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, the Association said the tragedy has cast a shadow over a period of national celebration following the Black Stars’ qualification for the second round of the FIFA Men’s World Cup.

The GFA noted that while Ghanaians are celebrating the national team’s achievement, it is deeply saddened that many citizens are facing the devastating effects of the floods, including loss, displacement and uncertainty.

The Association said its thoughts and prayers are with all those affected and reaffirmed its solidarity with victims and their families.

The GFA also commended the government, emergency responders, volunteers and other relief agencies for their tireless efforts in providing assistance to affected communities.

Mr. Okraku prayed for strength and comfort for families who have suffered losses and expressed hope for the swift restoration of homes, livelihoods and communities impacted by the disaster.

He further urged Ghanaians to remain united, resilient and compassionate, expressing confidence that the country would overcome the challenges posed by the floods through collective support and solidarity.

BY Wletsu Ransford