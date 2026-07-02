EMY Africa Strengthens Diaspora, Investment Ties

Kojo Soboh, Alex Dadey (M) and other dignitaries in a group photograph

EMY Africa has reinforced its commitment to deepening economic, cultural and diplomatic ties between Africa and its global diaspora by hosting a high-profile networking soirée in Washington, D.C., bringing together influential leaders from business, government, diplomacy and the creative industries.

The event, held at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African Art on June 25, coincided with the global spotlight on the 2026 FIFA World Cup and served as a platform to promote African excellence, investment opportunities and cross-border collaboration.

The gathering attracted prominent policymakers, entrepreneurs, investors, diplomats and cultural icons from Africa and the United States, reflecting the growing importance of diaspora engagement in advancing the continent’s economic and social development.

Among the notable attendees were U.S. Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett, Democratic nominee for the Washington, D.C. City Council Oye Owolewa, Special Advisor in the Bureau of African Affairs at the U.S. Department of State Deniece Laurent-Mantey, as well as representatives from the Mayor of Washington, D.C.’s Office on African Affairs.

The business community was strongly represented by Executive Chairman of KGL Group Alex Dadey, Executive Chairman of Special Investments Dr. Ernest Ofori Sarpong, Founder of Engineers and Planners Ibrahim Mahama, President of the African School of Governance Prof. Kingsley Moghalu, Chief Executive Officer of Cybele Energy Ltd Beatrice Mensah-Tayui and President of RNAQ Holdings Richard Nii Armah Quaye.

Also in attendance were diplomat Bernard Quantson and his wife Ama Quantson, Chief Executive Officer of EIB Network Nathan Kwabena Adisi, Face2Face Africa Chief Executive Officer Kevin Boateng and entrepreneur and legal professional Lala Dutches, underscoring the diversity of expertise represented at the event.

The soirée also celebrated the role of culture and sports in strengthening Africa’s global influence. International author and actress Michelle McKinney Hammond attended the event, while former Ghana international football star Samuel Osei Kuffour highlighted the unifying role of sports in connecting Africans and the diaspora.

Speaking at the event, Founder and Executive Director of EMY Africa, Daniel Kojo Soboh, said the gathering reflected the organisation’s vision of creating strategic platforms that connect Africa’s most influential leaders and innovators, regardless of where they reside.

He said the event demonstrated the value of stronger collaboration between the continent and its diaspora, noting that such partnerships would become increasingly important in driving investment, innovation, entrepreneurship and sustainable development across Africa.

Mr. Soboh said hosting the event in Washington, D.C., during the FIFA World Cup presented a unique opportunity to showcase Africa’s achievements to a global audience while strengthening relationships with Africans and people of African heritage living in North America.

He noted that the soirée was more than a social gathering, describing it as a strategic platform for fostering business partnerships, expanding investment networks and promoting cultural diplomacy between Africa and the United States.

The event forms part of EMY Africa’s broader efforts to position the continent as a destination for investment, innovation and global collaboration while leveraging the influence and expertise of the African diaspora to accelerate economic transformation and sustainable development.