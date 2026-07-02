Max Meezy Pushes ‘King Of The Jungle’ Ep With Media Tour

Max Meezy

Ghanaian Afrobeat artist Max Meezy is steadily carving out a name for himself as one of the country’s most promising independent acts, with a sound rooted in infectious rhythms, relatable storytelling and uplifting energy.

Born and raised in Ghana, Meezy developed his passion for music while attending Adisadel College before pursuing higher education at Ghana Technology University College (GTUC), where he balanced his academic pursuits with his ambition of becoming a professional recording artist.

Drawing inspiration from Afrobeats, Highlife, Hip-hop and other contemporary African sounds, Max Meezy’s music explores themes of confidence, ambition, love and everyday life, while celebrating Ghanaian culture.

His latest single, “Big Body,” featuring TMBwoy, is one of the standout tracks from his King of the Jungle (KOTJ) EP. The song has received positive reviews from fans for its catchy rhythm, confident lyrics and energetic vibe, helping to expand his audience both in Ghana and internationally.

As part of the promotional campaign for the King of the Jungle EP, Max Meezy has embarked on an extensive media tour, appearing on GHOne TV, Bryt TV, Kessben FM/TV, Homebase TV, Accra FM and 4Syte TV. During these appearances, he has shared his musical journey, discussed his creative process and engaged with audiences across the country.

Beyond music, Meezy says he is passionate about entrepreneurship, technology and innovation. He believes that today’s artists must understand branding, digital marketing and emerging technologies to build sustainable global careers.

“Music is more than entertainment to me. It’s a way to inspire people, represent Ghana and build a legacy that lasts beyond the songs,” he said.

With new collaborations, live performances and music releases in the pipeline, Max Meezy says he remains committed to promoting the King of the Jungle EP and taking Ghanaian music to a broader international audience through consistency, resilience and innovation.