Ghana Beats Nigeria… In Independence Golf

Ambassador Ibok-Ete Ibas (L) receiving a certificate of appreciation from Captain Kwesi Amoafo-Yeboah and Dr Asimenu, Planning Committee Chairman

Ghana’s Achimota Golf Club hosted and won the Independence Cup against their Nigerian opponents – IBB Golf and Country Club. The country’s premier golf club posted 25 points against Nigeria’s 16 points in a keenly contested play from March 5 to 7.

Day three of the well organised independence tourney saw golfers from both Ghana and Nigeria play for individual glory, with the following golfers emerging victorious.

Playing handicaps 11.9, John Gaba, Charles Darkwa and Kwaku Asare Ofosuhene triumphed in that order in the men’s Group A category, while Prosper Osei Wusu, Edem Oyo-Ita and Dennis Addo triumphed in the Men’s Group B in that order.

In Women’s Group A, Floria Hurtubise, playing on handicap 18.2, emerged tops in the women’s Group A, while Vastie Amoafo-Yeboah and Beatrice Vetsch-Bempong followed in that sequence. In Group B,

Sarah Jiang Yang (Handicap indexes 18.3 to 54), won the first prize, with Liping Wang and Lu ThiJefcott Kim Thao following in that order.

The Nigerian High Commissioner to Ghana, Ambassador Ibok-Ete Ibas, graced the event as the special guest of honour. The cup was sponsored by KASS Towers, Samsung, MultiChoice, I-ZONE, Lucozade and GIPC.