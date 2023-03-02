Ghana Beverage Awards Ends 2022 Nominations

Ernest Boateng

Organizers of the Ghana Beverage Awards, Global Media Alliance, have officially announced the closure of the nominations slot for the 7th Edition of the awards scheme.

This year’s nominations opened after the launch on 13th January 2023 and officially closed on 26th February 2023.

The opening of the nominations was done to give the opportunity to beverage companies and the public to nominate commendable beverage brands under the various categories. Currently, they have received about 700 nominations inclusive of both brand nominations and public nominations.

Subsequently, the voting phase of the process will be opened for specific categories and organizers are urgingall Ghanaians to fully partake in the voting which is just as significant as the nominations.

Speaking on the closure of the nominations, CEO of the GMA Group, Ernest Boateng, emphasized his gratitude to Ghanaians and the beverage companies for their collective support and consistent contribution over the years in the nomination phase and the awards scheme as a whole.

“The Ghana Beverage Awards has for the past 7 years relied heavily on the participation of the general public and the beverage companies in nominating their best brands and products for recognition and we have never been disappointed. The general acceptance of this awards scheme by all is an important step for us as organizers and we will continue to count on youin making it a success.”

He reiterated that this year’s GBA saw the introduction of two new categories: the Beverage Campaign of the Year and the Indigenous Beverage Brand of the Year. This inclusion was done to reward and acknowledge innovation and creativity in curating compellingstrategies and campaigns in a bid to emphasize the overall growth and improvement of our indigenous beverages over time.