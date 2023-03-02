Serene Insurance Board Chair Joins Corporate Hall Of Fame

Serene Insurance Board Chair, Charles E. Gidi sharing a word of thought with fellow inductees after being inducted into the Corporate Ghana Hall of Fame year group 2023 Development Lead

Board Chairman of Serene Insurance Limited, a member of the First Sky Group, Charles Edem Gidi, has been inducted into the 2023 Corporate Hall of Fame.

This was at the sixth edition of the Ghana Corporate Executive Hall of Fame awards held in Accra on the theme: Guiding Corporate Ghana through the economic challenges of 2023.

It is in rcognition of Mr. Gidi’s exemplary and visionary leadership in steering Serene Insurance Limited in becoming a strong household brand in the general insurance sector of the economy.

Commenting on the award, Board Chair of Serene Insurance, Mr. Gidi said, “I am humbled by this recognition which is an indication that we are doing something worthy of note. It is therefore pleasing to know that the presence of Serene Insurance impacts positively on the overall agenda to deepen insurance penetration to boost business competiveness in the country. There is more to be done in this regard and I am more than motivated to continue to push further to consolidate the brand of Serene Insurance.”

Since its inception in late 2018, Serene Insurance has built a privileged reputation as a provider of reliable and cost effective insurance products and services that address the needs of the insuring public, having been adjudged the fastest growing insurance company in Ghana in 2022.

Serene Insurance has demonstrated strong growth in key financial metrics across its various business segments as it recorded about GHS 43.3m in gross written premiums for the 2021 financial year representing 50% increase as against GHS 21.7m in 2020.

A Business Desk Report