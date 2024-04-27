La Dadekotopon NPP Parliamentary Primary Underway

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) is holding the Parliamentary Primary in the La Dadekotopon Constituency on Saturday, April 27, 2024.

The primary was approved by the National Executive Committee of the NPP following the resignation of the elected Parliamentary Candidate, Dr. Joseph Gerald Tetteh Nyanyofio, due to personal reasons.

Among the candidates who have submitted their nominations for the primary are Joseph Addo, personal driver of President Akufo-Addo, and Solomon Kotey Niikio, the MCE for the area.

In the 2020 election, the NPP lost the La Dadekotopon seat to Rita Naa Odoley Sowah of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The NPP is now aiming to regain the seat in the upcoming December polls.

The primary is expected to be a closely contested affair, as both Addo and Niikio are seen as strong contenders for the party’s nomination.

The outcome of the primary will be crucial in determining the NPP’s chances of reclaiming the La Dadekotopon seat in the general election.

By Vincent Kubi