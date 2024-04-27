Iranian Rapper Sentenced To Death For Supporting Anti-Hijab Protests

Iranian rapper Toomaj Salehi has been handed a death sentence by an Iranian court for his involvement in supporting anti-hijab protests, sparking international outrage over the severity of the punishment.

Salehi, who has been imprisoned for more than a year and a half, found himself on the wrong side of the law after backing the wave of demonstrations triggered by the death of Mahsa Amini in 2022.

Amini tragically passed away shortly after being arrested for wearing what authorities deemed an “improper” hijab.

Announcing the court’s verdict, Salehi’s attorney, Amir Raisian, stated, “Branch 1 of Isfahan Revolutionary Court… sentenced Toomaj Salehi to death on the charge of corruption on Earth.”

The rapper’s arrest in October 2022 came after he publicly voiced his support for the anti-hijab protests.

The Revolutionary Court leveled multiple charges against Salehi, including “assistance in sedition, assembly and collusion, propaganda against the system, and calling for riots.”

Despite a review by the Iranian Supreme Court, which directed the lower court to rectify flaws in the sentence, Salehi’s legal counsel revealed that the ruling was not implemented.

Raisian described the court’s decision as “an unprecedented move,” highlighting its independence from the Supreme Court’s directive.

In response to the sentence, Salehi’s legal team vowed to appeal the decision, signaling their intent to challenge the verdict through legal avenues.

The case has drawn condemnation from human rights organizations and activists worldwide, who have criticized Iran’s judicial system for its harsh punishment of individuals exercising their right to freedom of expression.

Calls for clemency and a fair trial for Salehi continue to reverberate amid growing concerns over human rights violations in Iran.