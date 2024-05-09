Bawumia Calls For Collective Efforts To Combat ‘Galamsey’ Menace

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

The flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has emphasized the need for a collective effort in the fight against illegal mining activities, popularly known as “galamsey.”

Speaking at the Ghana Mining Vision event organized by the University of Energy and Natural Resources in Sunyani, Dr. Bawumia noted that no individual or administration can entirely combat the menace and emerge victorious without the combined efforts and commitment of other stakeholders.

“We cannot continue to pretend the fight has been won; indeed, we have barely scratched the surface and committed to doing more to keep our other, very precious resources that spar with mining like water bodies, safe for all,” he said.

The NPP flagbearer emphasized the importance of a united front in tackling the issue effectively, stressing that the fight against illegal mining has not been won yet and should be a concern for all Ghanaians.

“Our solemn pledge as a government is to ensure we stay consistent with this pledge and harness existing potential to reap the full benefits of building a very resolute small-scale mining sector that will be admired not only in the sub-region but globally,” he said.

Dr. Bawumia expressed the need for sustainable solutions that prioritize the long-term well-being of Ghana’s natural resources and environment, and he committed his government to this call, should he be elected President.

To address the menace effectively, Dr. Bawumia said there should be cooperation among all stakeholders, including government agencies, mining companies, communities, and citizens, to tackle the challenges posed by illegal mining and ensure the sustainable development of Ghana’s mining sector.

By Vincent Kubi