EC Rejects Allegations Of Recruiting NPP Members As Returning Officers

In response to allegations made by former President John Mahama accusing the Electoral Commission of favoring the New Patriotic Party (NPP) by appointing its members as returning officers for the upcoming December elections, the EC has emphatically refuted these claims.

The EC has clarified that the recruitment process for returning officers and their deputies was conducted in a transparent and impartial manner, with no bias towards any political party.

In a statement signed by Fred Tetteh, the Deputy Director of Research, Monitoring, and Evaluation at the EC, the Commission categorically rejected the assertions made by former President Mahama.

The statement dismissed the claim that Ministers and District Chief Executives (DCEs) were tasked with suggesting party members for appointment as returning officers, labeling the allegation as baseless and inaccurate.

According to the EC, the recruitment process for returning officers was publicly announced through a vacancy publication in the Daily Graphic on 5th February, 2024. Subsequently, a total of 20,561 applications were received in response to the announcement.

To ensure fairness and professionalism in the selection process, an internal committee was established to shortlist qualified applicants for interviews.

The EC emphasized that successful applicants had a minimum of 8 years of working experience as Temporal Election Officials with the Commission, demonstrating a commitment to seasoned expertise in electoral matters.

The statement by the EC underlines the commitment of the Commission to upholding principles of transparency, impartiality, and professionalism in all its operations.

As the country gears up for the December elections, the EC’s proactive response to dispel any misconceptions surrounding the recruitment of returning officers serves as a reassurance of its dedication to conducting free, fair, and credible elections.

By Vincent Kubi