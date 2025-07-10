Ghana To Face Nigeria In High-Stakes Opener Of 2025 WAFU U20 Championship

Black Satellites players

The 2025 WAFU Zone B U20 Championship is set for a thrilling kickoff as Ghana’s Black Satellites take on arch-rivals Nigeria in the tournament opener on Thursday, July 10 at 3pm.

Hosted at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence in Prampram, the Group A clash reignites one of African football’s fiercest rivalries. It also serves as a rematch of the previous edition’s final, where Nigeria edged Ghana to claim the title. This time, Ghana will be looking to turn the tide on home soil and start their campaign with a statement win.

Group A features just three teams—Ghana, Nigeria, and Benin—making every match crucial. Benin will sit out the opening round as Thursday’s clash takes center stage.

Ghana coach Desmond Ofei has stressed the importance of a strong start. “We are focused, we are prepared, and we are playing at home. The boys understand the weight of this fixture,” he said at a pre-match press briefing.

Group B action begins on Friday and includes Ivory Coast, Niger, Togo, and Burkina Faso. With only two semi-final slots available in each group, the tournament promises competitive, high-stakes football from the first whistle.

BY Wletsu Ransford