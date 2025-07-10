Three Armed Robbers Jailed 30 Years

The convicts

Three teenage armed robbers have each been handed 10-year jail sentences by the Atasemanso Circuit Court in Kumasi following a robbery incident at Boubai in the Asokore Mampong Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

The convicts — Mamudu Issah, Samuel Takyi, and Alhassan Abubakari, all aged 18 — were sentenced on Tuesday, July 8, 2025, after pleading guilty to charges of conspiracy to commit robbery and seven counts of robbery.

According to the Ashanti Regional Police Command, the trio, along with three other accomplices currently on the run, staged a violent robbery attack on July 1, 2025, during which they assaulted and robbed several residents of mobile phones, bags, and cash.

In a swift turn of events, vigilant community volunteers tracked down and apprehended the suspects at their hideout in Aboabo later that same day. The suspects were handed over to the police along with ten mobile phones and three bags believed to have been stolen during the robbery.

A press release issued on Wednesday, July 9, and signed by the Head of the Public Affairs Unit of the Ghana Police Service in the region, DSP Godwin Ahianyo, confirmed the convictions and praised the role of the community in the arrest.

The court sentenced Mamudu Issah to 10 years’ imprisonment on each robbery charge and an additional three years for causing harm, all to run concurrently. Samuel Takyi and Alhassan Abubakari were each given 10 years’ imprisonment on the robbery charges, also to run concurrently.

The Ashanti Regional Police Command expressed its gratitude to the public, particularly the community volunteers, for their prompt action and cooperation, which led to the successful arrest and prosecution of the suspects.

The police further urged the general public to remain vigilant and continue collaborating with law enforcement by reporting suspicious activities promptly to help maintain safety and order in their communities.

From David Afum, Kumasi