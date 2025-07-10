Kate Hassan Speaks At Sparkup Women’s Conference

The President of the Event Vendors Association of Ghana (EVAG), Kate Hassan, is gearing up for the forthcoming Sparkup Women’s Conference, scheduled for Saturday, July 19, at the Monarchy Event Centre in Warri, Nigeria.

Mrs. Hassan will join a host of other speakers, including Ini-Abasi Abimbola, Founder of Thistle Praxis Consulting, former UN Technical Expert on Women’s Political Leadership, Dr. Naomi Osemudua, CEO of Sparkle with Naomi Limited among others at the conference, to inspire young entrepreneurial women.

Mrs. Hassan will speak on the event theme, “Thrive Beyond Limitation.”

In an interview with BEATWAVES, she expressed her eagerness to contribute her quota to Africa’s thriving event industry. Mrs. Hassan is a dynamic entrepreneur, seasoned event professional, and dedicated leader with over 20 years’ experience in the industry. She is the CEO of House of Pinkett, Thea Villa Hotel, Thea Villa Event Hub Takoradi, and Thea Eventistics, overseeing multiple thriving businesses in hospitality, event management, and logistics.

Beyond her business ventures, Mrs. Hassan is a miner and a passionate advocate for the event industry. As the President and founder of the Event Vendors Association of Ghana, she works tirelessly to support, professionalise, and elevate event vendors across Ghana and West Africa.

Her impact extends to organising major industry conferences, including the Ghana Events Industry Conference and Awards for the past six years, and the African Global Events Industry Summit in South Africa, which brought together over 400 attendees, featuring both local and international speakers. These events have become pivotal platforms for knowledge-sharing and industry growth.

Balancing her thriving career, Kate is also a devoted wife and mother of six, seamlessly managing her family life while building a legacy in business. She believes in the transformative power of events, creating lasting memories, fostering connections, and opening new opportunities for individuals, businesses, and communities. She is also the co-owner of the Grace Garden Hotel in Takoradi.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke