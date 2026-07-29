GHS Raises Concerns Over Hepatitis Rate

Dignitaries present at the World Hepatitis Day 2026 commemoration

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has raised concerns over the rising rate of Hepatitis B and C among individuals in the country, stating that about three million and 500,000 people are infected with Hepatitis B and C respectively.

Speaking at the commemoration of the World Hepatitis Day 2026 in Accra yesterday, the Programme Manager of the National Viral Hepatitis Control Programme, Dr. John Gerald A. Adiiboka, disclosed that in 2024, Hepatitis B and C caused an estimate of over 3 million deaths worldwide, which was more than tuberculosis (TB) or malaria, stressing that about 15,442 deaths were accumulated for Hepatitis B in the country while 2004 deaths were accumulated for Hepatitis C.

He stressed that the rate of new infections for both Hepatitis B and C keeps increasing at about 21,000 every year.

“When you look at the new infection for both Hepatitis B and C, it means that for a year, we have about 21,000 people who are being infected with both Hepatitis B and C,” he explained.

Dr. Adiiboka emphasised that in Ghana, Savannah Region has the leading rate of Hepatitis B with about 22.7%, followed by Northern Region with 21.6%, followed by Upper West, and Upper East, with Greater Accra having the lowest infection rate in the country, adding that Upper East is leading with Hepatitis C, followed by Upper West down to Greater Accra.

He added that Ghana has exceeded the 90% of infant’s vaccine coverage from World Health Organisation (WHO) to about 95%, noting that the country is looking forward to implementing the Hepatitis B policy to help in the elimination process.

He further used the opportunity to thank the Government of Egypt for their support in the fight against the disease.

Also, the Chief Director for the Ministry of Health, Mr. Desmond Boateng, added that many Ghanaians do not know their Hepatitis status since “the disease is mostly silent for years,” even as it progressively damages the liver, noting that chronic Hepatitis B and C are the major causes of liver cirrhosis and liver cancers.

He mentioned that the disease place liver cancer as the third most commonly diagnosed cancer in Ghana, and the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths among men, making it the leading cause of cancer mortality.

He stressed that Hepatitis B can be prevented through vaccination and effectively managed with treatment, while Hepatitis C can be cured with highly effective medicines, adding that early diagnosis and appropriate care can prevent disease progression, reduce transmission, and save lives.

He pointed out that Ghana has made important progress through the Ministry of Health (MOH) and the Ghana Health Service to strengthen the National Viral Hepatitis Control Programme (NVHCP), developed strategy frameworks, expanded public education, and built partnerships to support prevention, diagnosis, and treatment to stop Hepatitis in the country, stressing that the Free Primary Healthcare programme “provides the platform for moving our health system from treating avoidable complications to preventing disease and detecting it early.”

He further used the opportunity to launch the National Viral Hepatitis Technical Working Group.

The Ministry of Health and Ghana Health Service also honoured popular Ghanaian Highlife artiste, Okyeame Kwame, as the Ambassador for Hepatitis in the country.

By Florence Adom Asamoah