GPRTU Suspends Planned 30% Transport Fare Increase

Samuel Amoah

The Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) has suspended plans to increase transport fares by 30% as the union await the outcome of the next fuel pricing window expected on Friday.

The decision follows discussions between transport unions and government after authorities appealed for more time to implement measures aimed at reducing fuel prices.

The Deputy Public Relations Officer of GPRTU, Samuel Amoah, said the union agreed to temporarily shelve the proposed fare adjustment following government’s request.

“Yesterday, my leadership informed us that when they met, government asked us to hold on because they are working on measures to ensure fuel prices come down,” he disclosed.

Mr. Amoah, despite the assurance, said, “Our investigations have proved to us that even in the next pricing window, fuel prices are likely to go up again. So we are still holding on to the decision on the proposed 30% increment. We will wait until Friday to see what happens at the pumps before we decide on our next course of action.”

According to him, commercial drivers continue to struggle with high fuel prices, with diesel selling at about GH¢17.78 per litre and petrol retailing at around GH¢14.95 per litre.

He said the rising cost of fuel is significantly reducing drivers’ earnings and making it increasingly difficult for them to remain in business, adding that the situation has become so challenging that some drivers refuse to operate on certain routes because they are no longer profitable.

“There are areas that drivers don’t even want to ply because when they go and return, they make no meaningful income. That is the challenge we are facing now,” Mr. Amoah added.

By Vera Owusu Sarpong