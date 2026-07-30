GIPA Rolls Out $383.65m Investment Roadshow In Bono, Bono East, Ahafo

Simon Madjie, GIPA CEO

The Ghana Investment Promotion Authority (GIPA) has taken its Regional Investment Roadshow to Ghana’s middle belt, targeting Bono, Bono East and Ahafo regions with a five-day drive to turn local potential into bankable projects.

Running from Monday, July 27 to Friday, July 31, 2026, the roadshow forms part of GIPA’s Investment Opportunity Mapping Project (IOMP).

This phase focuses on an agrarian corridor that is rapidly emerging as a hub for agribusiness, logistics, eco-tourism and value-added manufacturing.

In Sunyani, Techiman and Goaso, GIPA teams are working with Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies, traditional authorities, business chambers and local enterprises to identify and package investment-ready projects that reflect each region’s economic strengths.

$383.65 Million in FDI So Far

Data from GIPA shows that between January 1994 and June 2026, the three regions have attracted 57 registered companies with about US$383.65 million in foreign direct investment.

Bono East leads in value with US$266.9 million across 15 projects, driven mainly by agriculture. The figures highlight the impact of flagship agribusiness investments on a region’s FDI profile.

Bono has the highest number of companies at 32. Its US$56.7 million portfolio is anchored by manufacturing at US$29.6 million and export trading at US$10.1 million, largely in cashew, timber and agro-processing for export.

Ahafo, with 10 companies, has attracted US$60.1 million. Services dominate with US$44.3 million, covering manufacturing, mining support services, and building and construction.

Investors come from India, the UK, US, Canada, China, Lebanon and Australia, signaling sustained international interest in the middle belt’s agricultural, mining support and manufacturing potential.

Between July 2025 and June 2026 alone, GIPA received and profiled 378 projects nationwide, with Bono, Bono East and Ahafo contributing 99.

Turning Potential Into Deals

GIPA says the roadshow is a practical deal-preparation platform. Through pitch sessions and technical guidance, MMDAs, SMEs and community actors will refine concepts into data-backed proposals.

By week’s end, the Authority aims to build a verified pipeline of projects and an investment intelligence database covering agribusiness, storage and logistics, eco-tourism, mining-linked value addition and rural industrialisation.

A Business Desk Report