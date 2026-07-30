My Mum Was Acting – Shatta Wale On Neglect Claims

Shatta Wale and mom

Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, has claimed that his mother’s widely publicised allegations that he neglected her were fabricated and driven by her long-standing dispute with his father.

Speaking on ‘The Honest Bunch’ podcast in Lagos, Nigeria, the musician said the viral videos of his mother accusing him of abandoning her were nothing more than an act.

“She has a problem with my dad. And for 25 years now, they have been fighting. I have been telling her, ‘Talk to each other.’ Because my dad has been like a teacher in my life, I am closer to him. My mum feels like I was on his side, so she decided to do some acting,” he said.

Shatta Wale insisted he has consistently supported his mother over the years, rejecting claims that he abandoned her.

According to him, he has bought her several cars, given her money on numerous occasions and even rented a house for her with plans to eventually purchase it.

“I have bought several cars for her. I have given her money so many times. We rented a house for her that I wanted to later buy,” he stated.

The musician’s comments revisit a controversy that first gained public attention in 2022 when his mother, Madam Elsie Evelyn Avemegah, accused him of neglect after revealing she had been evicted from her home. She later disclosed that she was battling health challenges, including severe hypertension.

Shatta Wale had previously denied the allegations, maintaining that he had fulfilled his responsibilities towards his mother through financial support and other assistance.