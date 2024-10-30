GoRide Revolutionizes Transportation Landscape With Locals

In a bold move to support local taxi drivers and challenge foreign ride-hailing giants, Ghana has launched GoRide, a homegrown ride-hailing platform designed to prioritize the needs of both passengers and drivers.

The brainchild of Transport for Ghana Consortium Limited (TFG), a collaboration of three indigenous tech companies, GoRide aims to modernize Ghana’s transportation sector while promoting local talent and technology.

“GoRide is more than just another ride-hailing app,” said a TFG spokesperson.

“It’s a digital version of our traditional taxi system, built to meet the unique needs of Ghanaians.”

With simplicity and flexibility at its core, GoRide allows passengers to request rides and negotiate fares within a predefined range, mirroring the traditional haggling experience.

Drivers, on the other hand, enjoy a reduced commission rate of 10%, significantly lower than foreign competitors.

GoRide’s innovative model empowers drivers, giving them more control over their earnings. If a driver finds passengers independently, they keep 100% of their earnings.

Additionally, 1% of GoRide’s commission goes towards drivers’ welfare through the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT).

The platform’s mobile money integration facilitates seamless payments for passengers and drivers alike, eliminating unnecessary charges.

GoRide’s launch is part of a broader movement to leverage local innovation and technology to solve local problems.

As Ghana continues to evolve and embrace digital transformation, GoRide is poised to become an essential part of the country’s transportation landscape.

Currently available in select urban Accra areas, GoRide plans to expand its reach to cover all regions of Ghana.

-BY Daniel Bampoe