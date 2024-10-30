Mfantsipim School Clinches 2024 NSMQ Title

Mfantsipim School, Cape Coast has emerged victorious in the 2024 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ), held at the University of Cape Coast’s New Examination Centre on October 30, 2024.

The school defeated St. Augustine’s College and Keta SHTS to claim the top spot.

Mfantsipim School’s win marks its third NSMQ title, having previously won in 1999 and 2014.

The school accumulated 47 points, narrowly edging out St. Augustine’s College, which scored 46 points. Keta SHTS secured third place with 32 points.

Background

The NSMQ has been an annual fixture in Ghana’s educational calendar since 1993, promoting science and mathematics excellence among senior high schools.

Primetime Limited, an education-interest advertising and public relations agency, has produced the quiz since its inception.

Mfantsipim School’s triumph is a testament to its academic prowess, cementing its reputation as one of Ghana’s premier senior high schools.

St. Augustine’s College, another powerhouse from the Central Region, has consistently demonstrated its academic mettle, winning the title in 2007 and 2019.

Keta SHTS, driven by the enduring “Dzolali Spirit,” has shown remarkable determination since its first finals appearance in 2021.

The school’s progress underscores the growing competitive spirit among Ghana’s senior high schools.

BY Daniel Bampoe