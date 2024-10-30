I’m More Talented Than Wizkid, Davido, Burna Boy- Tiwa Savage

Afrobeats sensation Tiwa Savage has stirred up a debate in Nigeria indicating she’s more talented than three heavyweight musicians; Wizkid, Davido, and Burna Boy.

The three have long held the title of Nigeria’s “Big 3,” though recent talks suggest adding a fourth—often mentioning Tiwa, Rema, or Asake.

In an interview with The Beat 99.9 FM, Tiwa responded boldly when asked if she felt part of the elite group. “Talent for talent, mic for mic, I am the big 1,” she stated confidently. She argued that if rankings were based on raw musical skill rather than streaming numbers, she’d stand above the rest. “If you take off the numbers and whatever metrics they use, you can’t see me on the mic,” she said.

While the current rankings might favour chart-topping figures, Tiwa insists her artistry speaks louder than numbers.