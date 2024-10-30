Thought Social Media Was A Maame Water Creation- Piesie Esther

Gospel artist Piesie Esther has said she once believed that social media might be the work of “Maame Water,” the mystical sea goddess otherwise known mermaid.

Speaking in an interview on Adom TV, she confessed that her initial view of social media was clouded by fears of negative consequences.

“When social media first became popular, I thought it was something to avoid,” Piesie revealed. “I didn’t see its purpose in business or ministry.”

But as her career evolved, she grew to understand the platform’s value, transforming her perspective.

Now, Piesie uses social media to build her brand and connect with fans, admitting that embracing technology has unlocked new opportunities. “It’s not like what we thought back then; it’s a vital tool for our lives and careers,” she added.