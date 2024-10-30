NAPO Denies Ethnic Remark Allegations

In a swift response to a viral report, Fiifi Boafo, spokesperson for New Patriotic Party (NPP) Vice Presidential Candidate Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, also known as Napo, has categorically denied allegations of inflammatory statements about the Ewe and Ga ethnic groups.

The report falsely claimed that Napo remarked, “Gas and Ewes are the problems of Ghana” and suggested that these groups shouldn’t have been part of the country’s history.

Fiifi Boafo’s Response

Fiifi Boafo took to Facebook to refute the allegations, describing them as entirely baseless.

He cautioned the public to be vigilant against misinformation and stressed the importance of verifying information before sharing it on social media.

-BY Daniel Bampoe