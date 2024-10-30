Parliament Mill Of Democracy – Bagbin

Speaker Bagbin unveiling a plaque of the building. INSET: The newly commissioned Parliament Supplementary Office

Speaker of Parliament, Alban S.K. Bagbin, has underscored the critical role of Parliament in ensuring the success of democratic governance.

According to him, it is important to strengthen Parliament, not only as a legislative body but also as a key institution for oversight and public trust.

Speaking at the inauguration of Parliament Supplementary Office project, Mr. Bagbin said “It is important to emphasise to the hearing of everyone that any democracy anywhere is as good as its parliament.”

He contended that Parliament is the “mill of democracy” and should be the central focus for those seeking to improve governance and transparency.

He noted that beyond lawmaking, Parliament plays a unique role in ensuring that the nation’s collective energy, resources, and trust are properly applied for the benefit of all citizens.

“If the people are to benefit from democratic governance, it is the Parliament… that should ensure our collective efforts… is properly applied to the benefit of everybody,” he stated.

Calling for a unified approach to strengthening the institution, the Speaker urged citizens and leaders alike to see this effort as a shared responsibility.

“Strengthening Parliament is not just a duty of Parliament but of everybody, and we have to work together to make sure that our people don’t suffer,” he stressed.

He appealed for a change in mindset and attitude, stressing that the resources being invested in Parliament must be put to good use, warning against waste and abuse of power.

“So what we are doing here is toward focusing to make sure that the will of the people, which is reposed in Parliament, is not misapplied, abused and taken for granted,” he stated.

“This investment we are making is toward achieving this goal,” Mr. Bagbin concluded, encouraging all stakeholders to work collectively toward the benefit of all, leaving no one behind.

On the new parliamentary office complex, the Speaker said this marked a “significant milestone” in efforts to modernise the infrastructure of the Parliamentary Service.

According to him, the event is part of broader strategies aimed at transforming Parliament into a more resilient and efficient institution.

“The inauguration of this important project today marks another significant milestone in our quest towards enhancing the infrastructure base of the Parliamentary Service,” he intimated.

He noted that this new facility would support ongoing reforms intended to restructure and professionalise parliamentary operations.

Over the past three and a half years, Mr. Bagbin disclosed that the Parliamentary Service Board had implemented a series of measures designed to improve support services to Parliament. Central to these reforms was the approval of a new organisational structure and the recruitment of key officers, aimed at increasing professionalism, efficiency, and skill diversity within the Parliamentary Service.

He noted that while these internal reforms were crucial, the need to expand and improve infrastructure was equally important.

The complex will house the Parliamentary Training Institute and several specialised departments, all aimed at meeting the evolving needs of the institution.

“Our resolve and collective effort to provide the Parliamentary Service with the requisite facilities to enhance its service delivery is what has translated into this beautiful edifice that we all see today,” Mr. Bagbin said.

By Ernest Kofi Adu, Parliament House