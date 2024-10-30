FGBMFI Mobilise Funds For Needy

Emmanuel Baba Mahama, National President of FGBMFI – Ghana

The Full Gospel Business Men’s Fellowship International (FGBMFI) and the Arganbright Partnership Fund are mobilising resources from among their members to fund the activities of the FGBMFI schools and colleges project which supports the education and empowerment of the youth to overcome addictions, indiscipline and juvenile delinquency.

According to a press statement issued in Accra yesterday, the fellowship’s hospitals, orphanages and widows ministry are also being funded to go to the aid of nursing mothers in distress in hospitals, as well as reach out to orphans, widows and socially disadvantaged groups.

The Arganbright Partners Convergence Conference Dinner comes off this Saturday, November 2 at the Labadi Beach Hotel under the theme, “Integrity, a key element at the heart of a successful business”. The main speaker is Lawyer David Ofosu-Dortey, of A.B & David Africa.

The statement said, “this conference/dinner is an opportunity to members of the general public whose hearts God has touched, to support FGBMFI Ghana’s special initiatives.”