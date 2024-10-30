Bessa Simons Honoured @ Ghana Business Awards

Bessa Simons receiving his award

The President of Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), Bessa Henry Simons, has been honoured for his contributions to the development of the Ghanaian music industry.

He was awarded the prestigious title of Music Legend at the 7th Ghana Business Awards held last Saturday at Kempinski Hotel.

This recognition celebrates Simons’ outstanding contributions to the music industry and his unwavering commitment to promoting Ghanaian music.

Bessa Simons expressed his profound gratitude to the organisers of the awards scheme for recognising his contributions to the development of the Ghanaian music industry.

“I am highly elated by the honour and I thank the organisers for this honour, I dedicate it to the members of MUSIGA,” he said.

The MUSIGA president, who believes his inclusion in the awards is as a result of his hard work, stressed that Ghanaian music has a bright future on the international music market.

He also expressed profound gratitude to God and all his fans as well as executives of MUSIGA for the immense support he has had since joining the Ghanaian music industry over three decades ago.

Other notable winners at the event included top business leaders and innovators across various sectors, showcasing excellence and dedication to national development.

The Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Andrew Egyapa Mercer, in his keynote address which was delivered by the Chief Director of the Ministry, Mr. Patrick Ankobiah, applauded the captains of industry gathered and encouraged them to pay attention to the tourism, arts and culture space in view of the wealth and job creation potential of the sector.

The CEO of Globe Productions, Latif Abubakar, expressed his appreciation to the business community for the support they continue to offer the awards scheme, which aims at showcasing excellence in the Ghanaian business community.