Govt Suspends National Roads Authority Act Implementation

The Ministry of Roads and Highways has announced the suspension of the National Roads Authority Act 2024 (Act 1118), passed by Parliament in July 2024.

The Act aimed to merge existing road institutions, including the Ghana Highway Authority, the Department of Urban Roads, and the Department of Feeder Roads, into a unified structure for better management and coordination.

According to a statement by the Ministry’s Head of Public Relations, Nasir Ahmad Yartey, the decision to suspend the implementation of the NRA Act is a result of the government’s commitment to addressing major concerns raised by key stakeholders.

The Ministry reassured the public of its commitment to streamlining operations and enhancing coordination in the road sector.

The suspension will allow for further stakeholder engagement, ensuring that the concerns of all parties are addressed.

*NRA Acts 1118*

The National Roads Authority Act, 2024 (Act 1118) is a law passed by the Parliament of Ghana in July 2024, aimed at streamlining the management of Ghana’s road infrastructure.

The Act seeks to merge three key agencies under the Ministry of Roads and Highways – the Ghana Highway Authority, the Department of Urban Roads, and the Department of Feeder Roads – into a single entity, the National Roads Authority.

This new authority will oversee the management of various types of roads, including Trunk Roads, Arterial Roads, Collector Roads, and District and Inter-district Roads.

The goal is to address challenges such as lack of coordination, duplicated efforts, insufficient maintenance, inconsistent standards, and project delays, which have hindered the quality, safety, and sustainability of Ghana’s road network.

However, due to concerns raised by stakeholders, the implementation of the Act has been suspended to allow for further engagement and discussion.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke