Actor Mawuli Semevo Struggling For His Life After Fire Accident

Veteran actor, Mawuli Semevo, is reportedly struggling for his life after a fire accident at his home.

Judith Addison of Beyond Burns International, a non-profit organization that advocates for burns survivors and provides support disclosed this in a social media post.

In a video circulation online, Judith revealed the alarming details of the incident. “We received an SOS alert today, and when we arrived, we found that veteran actor Mawuli Semevo was severely burned in a fire. His life is hanging in the balance,” she said.

According to her, the fire occurred while Mawuli was asleep, leading to severe injuries. “He has sustained burns covering 44% of his body and has respiratory injuries that are affecting his ability to breathe properly. This is extremely serious. The fire affected him from head to toe, and he has lost all his hair,” she added, visibly shaken by the situation.

Mawuli Semevo, renowned for his impressive acting career both on stage and in films, is widely known for his roles in movies such as Harvest at 17, A Stab in the Dark, Escape of Love, Like Cotton Twines, and The Good Old Days: The Love of AA. His work has earned him admiration from fans and colleagues alike, and the news of his accident has deeply affected the entertainment community.

Family and colleagues in the film industry have since been rallying support to aid his swift recovery.