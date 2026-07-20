Group Backs NPP Gen. Sec. Re-election Bid

A photograph of members of the Coalition

Coalition of Elected Constituency Executives of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) from the Greater Accra Region, have declared their support for the General Secretary of the party, Justin Kodua Frimpong, for his second term bid to be re-elected, citing major reforms undertaken by the party under his leadership.

Speaking at a press conference in Accra, Spokesperson for the group, Emmanuel Kwabena Opoku Adjei, said the General Secretary upon assumption of office had initiated plans for continuous organisational assessment, nationwide training of party officers and targeted interventions in weak constituencies.

He said under his leadership, the party has provided constituency project database, initiated structured campaign planning, continuous monitoring of government performance as well as executed evidence-based political strategy.

Mr. Opoku Adjei, who is also the Secretary for the Ablekuma Central Constituency, said calls by some group of people for the General Secretary to resign does not reflect the views of newly elected leaders in the various constituencies.

He said Mr. Kodua Frimpong recently completed the party’s constituency executive elections, which involved more than 100,000 delegates and candidates across 276 constituencies, steering the affairs of the party through constitutional reforms, presidential and parliamentary primaries among others.

This, he explained is one of the largest internal electoral exercises undertaken by the party and was successfully coordinated by the National Secretariat under the leadership of the General Secretary.

According to him, despite the financial challenges facing the NPP as an opposition party, the National Secretariat ensured that security personnel, electoral officials and logistical arrangements were adequately catered for, even though delegates did not receive transportation, feeding or travel allowances.

The group further argued that replacing the General Secretary at this stage would interrupt ongoing reforms and delay preparations for the 2028 general election and, therefore, appealed to delegates of the party to cast their votes at the upcoming National Annual Delegates Conference in Kumasi, on September 19, based on Mr. Kodua Frimpong’s track record of reforms within the party.

“As a coalition, we unanimously endorse Mr. Kodua’s re-election bid and urge delegates in all the 16 regions across the country to support a vision of continuity, stability and victory for the NPP in 2028,” he added.

By Vera Owusu Sarpong & Florence Adom Asamoah