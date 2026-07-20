Security Guard Jailed 15 Years For Defilement

Mohammed Abubakari

The Bekwai Circuit Court has sentenced a 37-year-old security guard, Mohammed Abubakari, also known as Wofa Abu, to 15 years’ imprisonment with hard labour after finding him guilty of defiling an eight-year-old girl at Anyinam near Ahenema Kokoben in the Ashanti Region.

The judgment was delivered by Judge Isaac Apietu, following the prosecution of the case by Inspector Odoom Godfred.

According to the prosecution, the offence occurred on June 27, 2026, when the convict allegedly lured the child away from a companion after sending them on an errand.

The court heard that the incident was later disclosed to the complainant, who reported the matter to the police. Investigations were subsequently launched, and the child was referred for medical examination.

The prosecution tendered medical evidence during the trial, while police investigations also led to the arrest of the accused.

The court further heard that during police investigations, the convict admitted the offence in his caution statement.

After considering the evidence presented, the Bekwai Circuit Court found Mohammed Abubakari guilty of defilement under Section 101(2) of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29) and sentenced him to 15 years’ imprisonment with hard labour.

The case underscores the commitment of the courts and law enforcement agencies to ensuring justice for victims of sexual abuse while protecting their privacy.

FROM David Afum, Bekwai