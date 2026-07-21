Group Stage Confirmed For 2026 Elite U-17 Girls Colts Championship

The Ghana Football Association has confirmed the group-stage draw for the 2026 Elite U-17 Girls Colts Championship, with the tournament set to take place from July 30 to August 4 at the GFA Technical Centre in Prampram.

The six-day competition will feature 10 regional champions alongside the Elite Academy, with the participating teams divided into two groups.

Group A consists of Greater Accra, Brong Ahafo, Upper East, Central and Western Regions, while Group B features Northern, Ashanti, Upper West, Eastern, Volta Regions and the Elite Academy.

The championship forms part of the GFA’s women’s football development programme under the FIFA Talent Development Scheme, which aims to identify and nurture the country’s next generation of female footballers.

Beyond the competition, the tournament provides a valuable platform for young players to showcase their talent against some of the nation’s best youth teams while gaining vital competitive experience.

The championship is also expected to strengthen grassroots women’s football by identifying emerging prospects and supporting the long-term growth of the women’s game across Ghana.

BY Wletsu Ransford