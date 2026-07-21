MTN Pledges $1bn Investment In Home Broadband Expansion

Richard Acheampong

MTN Ghana has announced plans to invest $1 billion in expanding network capacity and home broadband infrastructure, which will position the home as a key pillar of its long-term growth strategy and the nation’s digital transformation agenda.

The investment, according to the telecommunications company, is aimed at strengthening internet connectivity and supporting the growing demand for digital services in homes, including remote work, online education, healthcare delivery, security monitoring and entertainment.

Speaking at the MTN Ghana Bright Conversations event, the Chief Home Officer of MTN Ghana, Richard Acheampong, said the company’s Ambition 2030 strategy places significant emphasis on the home as the foundation of the future digital economy.

He explained that MTN’s long-term business strategy is built around three core areas – connectivity, fintech and enterprise services – with the home playing a critical role in each of these segments.

“For us, the home is at the very core of the MTN Ambition 2030 strategy. We believe the future of business, education and life in general will be shaped by how much we are able to leverage technology in the home,” he stated.

Mr. Acheampong noted that as digital technologies become increasingly integrated into daily life, telecommunications operators have a responsibility to provide the infrastructure necessary to support these changes.

“MTN has to take responsibility for providing the relevant digital infrastructure that will position Ghana to play its role in the digital economy,” he added.

He said the planned investment would be channelled into expanding fibre networks, installing cables and poles, and deploying digital platforms and applications that enhance customer experience and improve access to high-speed internet services.

According to him, the objective is to ensure that homes across the country have access to reliable connectivity capable of supporting modern digital lifestyles.

Mr. Acheampong said the growing use of smart devices, cloud-based applications and high-definition streaming services has increased expectations for internet quality and reliability.

He noted that consumers now require stable broadband services to support activities ranging from remote learning and virtual meetings to home security systems and ultra-high-definition video streaming.

“It means that we are able to invest in the right infrastructure for customers to get internet connectivity in their homes. Whether you need to monitor your home with a camera, stream Netflix in 4K and 8K without buffering, or a lecturer needs to conduct a class from home without interruption, the infrastructure must be there,” he said.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke