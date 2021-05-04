Hackman Owusu Agyemang To Be Honoured At Ghana Ministers Of State Excellence Honours

Hackman Owusu Agyemang

The organisers of the Ghana Ministers of State Excellence Honours have revealed that Ghanaian politician and former Member of Parliament, Hackman Owusu-Agyemang, is among the personalities that will be honoured at the event slated for May 15, 2021, at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra.

The organisers said the awards scheme recognises Owusu-Agyemang for remarkable achievements as former Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Works and Housing ministries.

They indicated that the Ghana Ministers of State Excellence Honours is an honorary scheme that recognises and rewards current and former ministers who have distinguished themselves in the course of their duty.

“For his sterling performance in the course of his duties for Mother Ghana Hon. Hackman Owusu Agyemang is highly appreciated,” the organisers said.

Mr. Hackman Owusu-Agyemang was a member of the 3rd Parliament of the 4th Republic of Ghana and a former Minister of Water, Works and Housing as well as a former Minister of Foreign Affairs.

He is currently the Chairman of the Council of Elders of the New Patriotic Party and Board Chairman of the Ghana Cocoa Board.

Mr. Agyemang is an agriculturalist. In 1965, he started work as an agricultural economist at the Ghana Ministry of Agriculture.

In 1970, he moved to the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) in Rome, Italy. He worked in various capacities as Economist at the Economic Analysis Division, Field Programme Officer and then as FAO-Regional Co-operation, and Liaison Officer responsible for Africa. After 1979, he became the FAO representative in Zambia and then Trinidad and Tobago. He became Chief Regional Bureau for Africa in 1984.

Mr. Hackman Owusu-Agyemang was honoured for Excellence in Leadership in terms of Translational Policies at the 2020 Ghana Cocoa Awards.